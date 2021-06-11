Insider Buying: United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS) Insider Purchases 24,966 Shares of Stock

United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS) insider Alan Winduss acquired 24,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.73 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,150.28 ($12,964.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

About United Overseas Australia

United Overseas Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and resale of land and buildings in Malaysia. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Land development and Resale, and Others. The Investment segment is involved in the holding of various investment properties.

