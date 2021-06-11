Insider Selling: Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) EVP Sells 882 Shares of Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $21,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Craig C. Hopkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of Alkermes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40.

Shares of ALKS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.03. 1,554,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,447. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALKS. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Alkermes by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Alkermes by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

