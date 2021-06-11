Insider Selling: Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Director Sells 9,969 Shares of Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ALLO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,380. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.48.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

