Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 13,889 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total value of $34,646,249.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,158,690 shares in the company, valued at $47,791,543,791.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sergey Brin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $7.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,513.93. 1,260,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,344.39. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,526.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,214,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

