Insider Selling: Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) Insider Sells £395,432.10 in Stock

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) insider Mark Newton sold 171,927 shares of Belvoir Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total transaction of £395,432.10 ($516,634.57).

Shares of LON BLV opened at GBX 242.50 ($3.17) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 223.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.39 million and a PE ratio of 16.61. Belvoir Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 109 ($1.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 254 ($3.32).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.43%. Belvoir Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 418 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Mortgage Advice Bureau, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

