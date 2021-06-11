Insider Selling: Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) SVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:BNL traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.17. 2,597,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,257. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $25.56.
Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,758,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after buying an additional 1,279,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,345,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,529,000 after buying an additional 1,942,556 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,280,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,806,000 after buying an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,025,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,814,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,806,000 after buying an additional 718,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
About Broadstone Net Lease
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
