Insider Selling: Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Vice Chairman Sells 50,616 Shares of Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $135.26. The company had a trading volume of 891,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,364. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.57, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $135.64.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 640,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,404,000 after acquiring an additional 63,467 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 59.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 693.2% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 150,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after purchasing an additional 131,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 40.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.