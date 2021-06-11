Insider Selling: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.42, for a total transaction of C$361,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$336,498.60.

Harry Kenneth Culham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.46, for a total transaction of C$722,300.00.

Shares of CM stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$144.38. 960,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,271. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$89.42 and a 12-month high of C$146.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$131.73. The company has a market cap of C$64.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6321947 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.22%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CM. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$152.12.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.