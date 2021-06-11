Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) CMO Sells 12,435 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) CMO Sasha King sold 12,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,119,274.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,312,649.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sasha King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $726,470.71.

Shares of CDNA traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.25. 621,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,222. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.50.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

