Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.41, for a total transaction of $13,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.

CVNA stock traded up $7.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.66. The company had a trading volume of 860,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.46. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.98 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $647,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 35.0% during the first quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 363,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,325,000 after buying an additional 94,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

