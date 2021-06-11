Insider Selling: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Sells 12,800 Shares of Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CLF stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,656,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,212,473. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. Bank of America started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 116.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 143,741 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $3,419,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 235,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

