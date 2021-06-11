Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total transaction of $121,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,426,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $185,610.00.

On Monday, June 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $118,500.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $307,000.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $353,760.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $348,360.00.

On Monday, April 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $354,210.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $116,720.00.

On Monday, April 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $111,570.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 100 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $10,997.00.

CRVL traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $122.66. 25,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,960. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $126.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.00.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,581,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.