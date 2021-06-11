Insider Selling: CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Sells 87,739 Shares of Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight sold 87,739 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $1,543,329.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,928.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Mcknight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $420,043.36.

On Monday, May 10th, Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $270,714.64.

Shares of NYSE CURO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 377,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $735.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CURO Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CURO Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CURO Group by 62.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in CURO Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in CURO Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CURO Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

