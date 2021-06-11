Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $1,384,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,340,555.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David M. Obstler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00.

DDOG traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.48. 2,642,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,477,801. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of -681.95 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Creative Planning boosted its position in Datadog by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 30,950 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Datadog by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Datadog by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,039,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Datadog by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

