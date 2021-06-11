Insider Selling: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $711,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ESTA traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $79.17. 80,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.76 and a beta of 1.09. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 30.17% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 987,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,735,000 after buying an additional 290,654 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth $9,427,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth $3,785,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Establishment Labs by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 151,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Establishment Labs by 842.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 71,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

