Insider Selling: Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) CEO Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FSR traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.64. 10,234,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,834,854. Fisker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. On average, analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

FSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $1,614,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fisker in the first quarter valued at about $3,205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Fisker in the first quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.