Insider Selling: Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) VP Sells 58,334 Shares of Stock

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) VP Philip Pyle sold 58,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,429.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,099.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Philip Pyle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Philip Pyle sold 10,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $155,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $180,450.00.

GATO traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 512,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,064. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,941,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gatos Silver by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,668,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after buying an additional 165,090 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gatos Silver by 257.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 597,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 430,583 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,616,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GATO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

