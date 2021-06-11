Insider Selling: Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider Matthew Stanton sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,113.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Stanton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $51,075.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Matthew Stanton sold 400 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $12,420.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Matthew Stanton sold 3,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $97,650.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $42,045.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Matthew Stanton sold 6,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $157,440.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,188. Generation Bio Co. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -9.06.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GBIO shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,484,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 117.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,565 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,393,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,110,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 94.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 733,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 50.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 363,459 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

