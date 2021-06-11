Insider Selling: Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Major Shareholder Sells 1,382 Shares of Stock

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $14,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,300 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $207,060.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 9,054 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $92,350.80.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 21,900 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $222,504.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,002 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $10,340.64.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 107,209 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,103,180.61.

On Friday, April 9th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 19,014 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $195,844.20.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $204,000.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $202,000.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $202,000.00.

Shares of PUCK stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.64. 280,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,422. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $1,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

