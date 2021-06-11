Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Sells 54,002 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Bansi Nagji sold 54,002 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,171,420.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,185.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of GoodRx stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.78. 1,573,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,781. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion and a PE ratio of -38.31. The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.69.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDRX. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. GoodRx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 527.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55,620 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 449.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,082 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,848,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,730,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

