Insider Selling: Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Sells 125 Shares of Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HII traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.00. The stock had a trading volume of 157,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $224.13. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

