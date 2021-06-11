Insider Selling: Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Director Sells 2,100 Shares of Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,100 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $245,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $117.50. 178,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,294. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.67. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $140.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. THB Asset Management lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 13,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 14,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.