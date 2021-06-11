Insider Selling: Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Director Sells 2,100 Shares of Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,100 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $245,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $117.50. 178,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,294. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.67. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $140.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. THB Asset Management lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 13,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 14,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
