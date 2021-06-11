Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $1,337,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,339,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,919,823.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $1,368,400.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $1,343,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,343,600.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $2,653,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $2,724,400.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $1,369,600.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,390,400.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $1,424,800.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,445,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.47. 1,011,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,432. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.89 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

