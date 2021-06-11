Insider Selling: Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CAO Sells 160 Shares of Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CAO Jennifer Huey sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $21,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KALU stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.10. 88,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,844. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $141.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.67.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 382,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,294,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $668,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KALU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.