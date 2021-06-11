Insider Selling: Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.79. 562,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,806. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.75.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

