Insider Selling: Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 8,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $43,200.00.

Shares of LWAY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $84.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.96.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LWAY. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 514,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,855 shares during the last quarter. 8.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.