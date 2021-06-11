Insider Selling: Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Director Sells 15,061 Shares of Stock

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 15,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBII traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,818. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $329.58 million, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 56.55% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MBII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Friday, March 5th. Aegis raised their price target on Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 42,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.