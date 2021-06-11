Insider Selling: Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Sells 2,443 Shares of Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $53,868.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,610.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AVO traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,338. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Mission Produce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVO. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,804,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,929,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the first quarter valued at about $10,529,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,307,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,226,000. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.