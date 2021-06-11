Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $1,910,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,270,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,305,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,888,900.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total transaction of $1,518,300.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $3,000,860.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,809,666.18.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $1,640,880.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,913,277.66.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,427,400.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.44, for a total transaction of $1,838,496.24.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $1,383,750.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $1,556,491.86.

MRNA traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $218.85. 5,541,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,137,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $227.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14.4% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

