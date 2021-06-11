Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $1,061,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total transaction of $843,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $778,700.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total transaction of $581,621.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total transaction of $694,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $648,550.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18.

On Monday, March 15th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,411,583.12.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,541,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,137,756. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $227.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.