Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $3,267,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,177.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,363 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $1,519,284.27.

On Monday, March 22nd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 16,012 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.08, for a total value of $4,916,964.96.

On Friday, March 19th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total value of $1,228,104.60.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $4.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $334.10. 490,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.22. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.27 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of -71.86 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.85.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1,062.47% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

