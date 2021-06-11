Insider Selling: Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Major Shareholder Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $379,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at $10,383,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NNI stock traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.67. 139,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 92.07 and a quick ratio of 92.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.93. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $78.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in Nelnet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,725,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,521,000 after purchasing an additional 97,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,358,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,807,000 after acquiring an additional 98,135 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 637,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,436,000 after acquiring an additional 168,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,955,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 363,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after acquiring an additional 114,077 shares during the period. 34.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

