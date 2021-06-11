Insider Selling: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $35,280.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,947. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $32,640.00.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.95. The company had a trading volume of 248,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,911. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. Analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

