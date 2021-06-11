Insider Selling: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells 155,227 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 155,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,120,738.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,944,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,878,762.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 203,233 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $1,416,534.01.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 83,992 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $553,507.28.

On Friday, May 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 72,811 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $494,386.69.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 169,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,400.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 62,469 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $410,421.33.

On Friday, May 21st, Trading S.A. Ares sold 131,409 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $901,465.74.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 121,500 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $789,750.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,355 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $535,646.25.

On Friday, May 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 185,360 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,243,765.60.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00.

Shares of PGEN stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,573,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,987. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.08.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.85 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precigen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Precigen by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

