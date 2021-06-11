Insider Selling: Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Director Sells 9,786 Shares of Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,020,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Stroburg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $695,266.98.

NASDAQ REGI traded down $2.54 on Friday, reaching $66.81. 1,022,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,470. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.61. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.74. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after acquiring an additional 505,944 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,075,000 after buying an additional 377,978 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after buying an additional 641,916 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,191,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,539,000 after buying an additional 219,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

