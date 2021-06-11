Insider Selling: Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Director Sells 9,786 Shares of Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,020,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Jeffrey Stroburg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 4th, Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $695,266.98.
NASDAQ REGI traded down $2.54 on Friday, reaching $66.81. 1,022,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,470. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.61. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.74. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $117.00.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after acquiring an additional 505,944 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,075,000 after buying an additional 377,978 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after buying an additional 641,916 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,191,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,539,000 after buying an additional 219,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
