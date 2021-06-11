Insider Selling: SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Sells 471 Shares of Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $317.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,462. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.93. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.00 and a beta of 0.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,815,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after buying an additional 956,026 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 144.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,841,000 after buying an additional 585,623 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 388.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,573,000 after purchasing an additional 543,282 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $123,257,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. Raymond James increased their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.91.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

