Insider Selling: SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SBAC traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $317.34. The company had a trading volume of 477,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,462. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.00 and a beta of 0.20. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in SBA Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. JLP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 35,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in SBA Communications by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

