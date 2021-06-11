Insider Selling: Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Sells 7,601 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 7,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $222,025.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Josiah Hornblower sold 4,392 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $129,168.72.

On Monday, June 7th, Josiah Hornblower sold 10,736 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $316,175.20.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,824 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $489,447.04.

On Friday, May 28th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,747 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $237,743.46.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,320 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $131,616.80.

On Monday, May 24th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,456 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $137,654.88.

On Friday, May 21st, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,977 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $152,891.66.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,747 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $190,963.55.

On Monday, May 17th, Josiah Hornblower sold 6,336 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $166,636.80.

On Friday, May 14th, Josiah Hornblower sold 11,095 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $291,132.80.

Shattuck Labs stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.83. The company had a trading volume of 95,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,008. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $60.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $79,211,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $49,203,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,845,000 after buying an additional 23,725 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $41,908,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $16,202,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shattuck Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

