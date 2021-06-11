Insider Selling: Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) CFO Sells 42,891 Shares of Stock

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $27,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,881,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sonim Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.04% and a negative return on equity of 95.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,026,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 34,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 325,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

SONM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

