Insider Selling: Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) President Sells 38,000 Shares of Stock

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of STWD stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.77. 1,661,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,847. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 146,530 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 705,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 72,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

