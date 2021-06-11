Insider Selling: Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) President Sells 38,000 Shares of Stock

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of STWD stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.77. 1,661,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,847. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.65.
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 146,530 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 705,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 72,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.
Starwood Property Trust Company Profile
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.
