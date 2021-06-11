Insider Selling: SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Director Sells 37,332 Shares of Stock

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Director Dana L. Evan sold 37,332 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $783,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SVMK stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.29. 901,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,238. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. SVMK Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Get SVMK alerts:

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in SVMK in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in SVMK by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SVMK in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.