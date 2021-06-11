Insider Selling: Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) SVP Sells 47,555 Shares of Stock

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at $98,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 103,839,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,538,412. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 0.27. Vaxart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.65.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 32.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VXRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.