Insider Selling: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CMO Sells 1,474 Shares of Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CMO Sally Frykman sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $16,774.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sally Frykman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Sally Frykman sold 2,926 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $29,260.00.

VLDR stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.07. 3,261,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,785,223. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.94.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on VLDR shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,392,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 485,044 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,291,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 348,001 shares in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

