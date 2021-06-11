Insider Selling: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Sells 3,808 Shares of Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Mathew Rekow sold 3,808 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $43,335.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 142,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,127.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Mathew Rekow sold 3,093 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,930.00.

Shares of VLDR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,261,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,223. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.90. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLDR shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

