Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells 791,881 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 791,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $110,768,314.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,991,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

WMT stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,390,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,711,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.35. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $394.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

