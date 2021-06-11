Insider Selling: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Insider Sells 27,500 Shares of Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total transaction of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,434.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
WSM stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.75. The company had a trading volume of 603,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,744. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.79 and a 52-week high of $194.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 51.02%. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
