Insider Selling: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Insider Sells 27,500 Shares of Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total transaction of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,434.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WSM stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.75. The company had a trading volume of 603,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,744. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.79 and a 52-week high of $194.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 51.02%. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.