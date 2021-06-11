Insider Selling: WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Director Sells 31,304 Shares of Stock

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of WW International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $1,259,672.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,136,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,747,809.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Oprah Winfrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Oprah Winfrey sold 21,927 shares of WW International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $877,299.27.

On Monday, June 7th, Oprah Winfrey sold 29,694 shares of WW International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,190,432.46.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of WW International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,608,095.80.

WW stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.68. The stock had a trading volume of 566,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,077. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.75. WW International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million. WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. Research analysts predict that WW International, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WW International by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,352,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,590,000 after purchasing an additional 627,702 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of WW International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of WW International by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 401,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after buying an additional 200,972 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

