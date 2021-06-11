Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 143.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $56.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. WestRock has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

