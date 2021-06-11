Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 163.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,008 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 316.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 336,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after buying an additional 256,047 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

FE opened at $38.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $42.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

