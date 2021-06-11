Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,769 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

In related news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,899,520 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $57.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.34. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

